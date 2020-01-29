February 2, 1930 January 27, 2020 Joyce Hope Campbell Wallace passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 2, 1930, in Russell County, Va. to Stewart and Minnie Campbell. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Buddy Campbell; sister, Peggy Hampton; and her son-in-law, John Pannill Yeaman Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Loretta Wallace Yeaman; son, Nuel L. Wallace Jr.; grandchildren, John (Johnny) P. Yeaman Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, Lori Campbell Yeaman, and Brian Lee Wallace; great-granddaughter, Lindsey Wallace; sister, Kitty Evans; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.
Wallace, Joyce Hope Campbell
