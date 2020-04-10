April 7, 2020 Ida Mae Ruble Wallace, 96, of New Castle, passed away at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was a devoted Christian woman who enjoyed gardening and farming along with being a wonderful cook. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Wallace; parents, Terry and Lottie Ruble; and her brothers, Elmer, Thurman, and Ashby Ruble. Those left to cherish her memory are son, Chester Wallace and daughter, Esther Wallace. In addition, she is survived by nieces, Sandra Ruble and Linda Reynolds (Raymond); and nephew, Joe Looney (Judy). Due to the virus, a private graveside service will be held at the Ross Cemetery.

