WALLACE Edith Gay December 6, 1954 November 23, 2019 Edith Gay Wallace, 64, of Lafayette, passed away Saturday, November 23, 2019. Arrangements are under the direction of John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.