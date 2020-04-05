April 1, 2020 Heaven gained another angel when Michael Keith Wall, AKA Goose or Aqua, age 29, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 after a long life of fighting Type One Diabetes. He had worked for Wal-Mart. He was preceded in death by his father, David Edward Wall; grandparents, Howard and Gay Wall; grandmother, Dorothy Redman; and aunt, Vera MacArthur. Left to carry on his love and dreams are his son, David Gabriel Swanson; mother, Teresa Wall; sister, Breanna Wall, and her fiancée, Shawn Keesee; brother, Chris Delp; very special niece Ava aka Turkey; several uncles, Kenneth (Rita) Redman, Michael (Marie) Redman, Bobby (Julie) Cruise, Gary and Randy Redman; several cousins, including Gary and Suzanna Clyburn, Christine Parvin, and a very special one, Bridget MacArthur. The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for their care of our loved one. The family will have a private gathering for Michael for now and will be planning a memorial service in the near future. Arrangements by Botetourt Funeral Home, Buchanan. Online condolences may be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com or 540-254-3000.

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Wall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

