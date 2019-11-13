WALL II William Gernon November 26, 1937 November 11, 2019 William Gernon Wall II, 81, of Radford, Va., passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5 until 6 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Radford Kiwanis Club Foundation, PO Box 594, Radford, VA 24143 or to your favorite charity. The Wall family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

