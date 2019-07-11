WALKER Sharon Mae Daniels December 12, 1954 July 1, 2019 Sharon Mae Daniels Walker, 64, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. those left to cherish her memory or her two children, Josie M. Daniels and Kintay D. Daniels and a host of other relatives and friends. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

