WALKER Ronald Calvin March 8, 1938 July 29, 2019 Ronald Calvin (Red) Walker, 81, of Snow Creek, Va., passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born March 8, 1938 the son of the late Richard Younger Walker and Agnes Williams Walker. He was preceded in death by a son, Brian Walker; brother, Dennis Walker. Ronald worked his whole life in tobacco, sawmilling, cattle and truck driving. He loved his land and farmed up until the end. He also loved watching ballgames with his brothers, loved his family and the Lord. Surviving are two daughters, Shawn Walker, Sherry Walker; son, Brad Walker; sister, Gail Durham; two brothers, David Walker, Roger Walker; several nieces and nephews; great nieces and great nephews; many other friends and relatives. Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Boones Chapel Church of the Brethren with Pastor Mike Gallimore officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon, August 4, 2019 at the church. Arrangements by Lynch Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 140 Floyd Avenue, Rocky Mount, Va. 24151 (540) 483-5533

