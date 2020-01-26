January 24, 2020 Nancy Lee Walker, 80, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
WALKER, Nancy Lee
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy WALKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.