January 26, 2020 Lynda Lee Walker, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant. Lynda is survived by her former husband, E.L. Lee Walker; and her sisters, Cheryl, Paula, Gail, and JoAnn. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707.

To plant a tree in memory of Lynda Walker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.