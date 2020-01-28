January 26, 2020 Lynda Lee Walker, 72, of Roanoke, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant. Lynda is survived by her former husband, E.L. Lee Walker; and her sisters, Cheryl, Paula, Gail, and JoAnn. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707.
Walker, Lynda Lee
