WALKER Lloyd Kenneth May 21, 1944 November 7, 2019 Lloyd Kenneth Walker, 75, of Buchanan, passed from this life to be greeted at Heaven's gates on Thursday, November 7, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Buchanan, Virginia on May 21, 1944 to the late William Henry and Lottie Florence Lester Walker. Lloyd was retired from James River Carmeuse with over 32 years of service. He love hunting, farming, his family, and friends. He enjoyed going to church at Mt. Joy Church of the Brethren, spending time with his church family, and listening to gospel songs by The Family Circle. He was preceded in death by his brothers, William Grover Walker Sr. and Donald Walker. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gloria M. Walker; sons, Kenny (Becky) Walker and Marty (Missy) Walker; daughter, Amy W. Smith; son-in-law, Calvin Smith; brother, David (Wanda) Walker; sisters, Elizabeth Petty, Cheryl (Larry) Frontiero; and Rebecca (Carl) Chambers; sister-in-law, Jeanie Walker; grandchildren, Christopher and Aaron Walker, Abigail Smith, Emily, Erin, Levi, Tyler, and Matthew Walker, and Adam Smith; great-grandchildren, Tristyn and Ethan; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Pastor Michael Tabor. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.