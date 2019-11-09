WALKER Lloyd Kenneth November 7, 2019 Lloyd Kenneth Walker, 75, of Buchanan, passed away on November 7, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 with funeral services 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 540-254-3000.

