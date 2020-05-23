May 19, 2020 Janet Minnick Walker, of Atlanta, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at the age of 92. Janet raised three children, played bridge, bowled on a league, and volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House (near what was then Roanoke Memorial Hospital). She and her husband Ed and daughter Beth were members of Northview United Methodist Church, of Roanoke, Va. In 2011, Janet moved to Atlanta to be closer to Beth and her grandchildren and to enjoy the warmer weather. Janet was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Edward K. Walker. Surviving are her son, Robert Glenn Walker and her daughter, Sherrye Ann Walker, both of Baltimore, Md.; her daughter, Beth Walker Ma; two grandchildren, Audrey Ma and Avery Ma, of Atlanta, Ga.; her brother, Carl Minnick of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and her sister-in-law, Vernelle Walker of Roanoke, Va. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia, 2224 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA, 24014. A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Atlanta.
