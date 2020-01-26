January 28, 1946 January 17, 2020 Much-loved wife and mother, Deanna Lee Walker née Campbell, died at her home in Tucker, Ga. on Friday, January 17, 2020. Dee was born on January 28, 1946 and was raised in Oak Hill, W.Va. Daughter of Athrel Arbutus Jarrell and granddaughter of Esther Lee and Herbert Hite Jarrell, Dee and her husband lived happily in Roanoke, Va. for more than 30 years. Dee is survived by her husband and true love, Andy; as well as her children, Daniel and Mamie; and her three sisters, Karen, Twyla, and Fannie. Dee's deep love for her husband and her strongly held beliefs regarding equality and opportunity for all are part of her lasting legacy. A talented quilter, her other hobbies included gardening, embroidery, and genealogy. Her professional life included careers in the hospitality and medical industry and she retired from Carilion Clinic. A private family memorial will be held in Tucker, Ga. Final arrangements are through Bill Head Funeral Home, Tucker, Ga., (770) 564-2726.
