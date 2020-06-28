Walker Claudine St.Clair June 21, 2020 Claudine St.Clair Walker, 89, of Vinton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 21, 2020. She was preceded by her sons-in-law, Roger Barnes and Charlie Drewery. Surviving are two daughters, Dianne Barnes and her children, Travis (Val) Overstreet, Joel (Iliana) Barnes, and Meghan (Nick) Biggert; Joan Drewery and her children, April Fitzwater and Chris Drewery; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Ashton, Marleigh, Isabella, Ryleigh, Lucas, Claire, Elijah, and James. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road. Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Vinton. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. 366-0707

