October 4, 2019 Betty Jane Reed Walker, 90, of Bedford, Va., went to be with our Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was affectionately known as Nanny to most family. Betty was being cared for by the wonderful staff at Bedford County Nursing Home. She was originally from Botetourt County, Va. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, William Lee Walker of Buchanan, Va.; and her parents, Roy and Clara Reed. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Walker Turner and husband, David F. Turner, of Bedford, Va.; brother, Jimmy Reed of Cloverdale; grandsons, Shawn McNulty and Bryan McNulty; granddaughter, Heather Higgins of Kentucky; and three great-grandchildren, Odin McNulty, Rosalee Higgins and Arthas Higgins. She leaves many family members and friends whom she lost due to Alzheimer's. Betty loved her family and her church. She loved doing crafts, cooking for family, cruises and shopping. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her honor to Thaxton Baptist Church, 1067 Penicks Mill Road, Thaxton, VA 24174. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.

