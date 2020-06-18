April 12, 1956 June 16, 2020 Carol Diane Waldron, 64, of Hardy, Virginia, passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born on April 12, 1956 in Southwestern Virginia. Diane is survived by her husband of 46 years, Gary Waldron; her children, Justin Waldron (Brandie) and Dana Schenker (Andrew); her grandchildren, Justice and Tyler Waldron, Fisher and Duke Schenker and her future twin grandsons; her mother, Lois Dodd; her sister, Tracey Powers; and brothers, Bobby Dodd and Ricky Dodd. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Dodd. Diane enjoyed time at the beach, Christmas, crafting snowmen and quilting. Her true happiness came from time spent close with family. The family wishes to thank all the healthcare providers over the last 10 years in New York and Virginia. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, 1280 Bandy Mill Road, Hardy, VA 24101 with Pastor Jason Bennett officiating. The family will receive visitors from 3 until 5 p.m. on Friday prior to the service at the Gravel Hill Chapel. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
Service information
3:00PM-5:00PM
Address Not Available
Vinton, VA 24179
5:00PM
1280 BandyMill Rd.
Hardy, Va 24101
