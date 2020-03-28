March 25, 2020 Archie Melvin Waldron, beloved son, brother, husband, and father died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Archie was raised in Roanoke, Va., and graduated from Paul Smith's College and Roanoke College. He spent over two decades in food service management serving Hollins and Sweet Briar Colleges. Archie and his family moved to Hahira, Ga. in 2004 where he began a new career in insurance as president of Star Insurance Agency. He has spent the last couple of years in retirement enjoying time on the farm and with family. Archie was not only a hard-worker professionally but a dedicated civic leader, a board member of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, past member of the Rotary Club of Amherst, Va., and a servant of Christ at Hahira United Methodist Church where he was proud to serve and deepen his faith. Archie leaves a legacy of unbreakable love, deep faith, and an abiding commitment to family, friends, and his community. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Starling Hollis Waldron; their three children, Lily Starling Waldron, Alexander Minton Waldron, and Hollis Marie Waldron; his mother, Rheta Sexton; brothers, Del (Annette) Waldron, Rod (Barbara) Waldron, and Larry (Tina) Waldron; sister, Jill (Aaron) Lavinder; and brother-in-law, David (Karrie) Hollis. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, HUMC, or a charity of your choice. A private burial will be held graveside on Saturday, March 28, 2020 with plans for a celebration of life later this year. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Martin/McLane Funeral Home.

