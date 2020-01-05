December 28, 2019 Barbara Joan Waldis of Roanoke, Va., died on Saturday, December 28, 2019. She spent 23 years living among the nuns at Mt. Carmel in Arlington, Texas prior to retiring to Roanoke. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur B. and Goldie Waldis; one sister; and one brother. She is survived by one sister, Jean Stump; numerous nieces and nephews; and two special cousins. A Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Monday, January 6, 2020, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church with Father John Christian officiating. Interment will follow in St. Andrew's Diocesan Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.
WALDIS, Barbara Joan
