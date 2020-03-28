July 24, 1998 March 23, 2020 Anthony Deron Waker, 21, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2020, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. To send condolences, please visit www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

