WAITE Olga E. March 26, 1923 July 27, 2019 Olga E. Waite, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with her Lord on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the age of 96. She left this earth peacefully, knowing Jesus as her personal Savior and the promises in the Bible of eternal life in Heaven for believers. Olga was born in her family home in Washington D.C. on March 26, 1923. She was the youngest of seven children, who have all predeceased her. She was very close always with her four sisters, Agnes, Dorothy, Juanita and Oleta. Olga was only nine years old when her mother died of tuberculosis. She spent her next nine years living with various sisters and neighbors during the Depression Era. Olga matured to be a strong, independent, and resourceful young woman. No, she was not a CEO of a large corporation, nor an author or an engineer. But she was a loving mother of two children, many years as a single parent, who did her best while working full-time. She was always pleasant, sociable, well-dressed, and had the gift of giving. Olga loved our country and supported them financially for many years. She had the utmost respect for our men and women serving in our military. Prior to getting married at the age of 18, she worked her first job at a Five and Dime. After a few years of being a homemaker, with her son and daughter, she attained a job with the United States Government in Washington, D.C. She became the "top secretary" to several congressmen. Her favorite place of employment was that of Congressman William (Bill) Bates of Boston, Mass. After 20 or more years of working on the Hill, Olga retired and moved to Gloucester, Mass., then to Marco Island, Fla., and settled in beautiful Roanoke in 1994. She chose to move to Leesburg, Va. in 2017 to be near family, but truly grieved to leave Roanoke and the many and precious friends she had made over the years. During the Viet Nam War Olga volunteered with the Red Cross at Walter Reed Hospital and the Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Md. She was an active and most grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous since 1979. She took an active part in Al –Anon in Massachusetts and in Roanoke, Va. Olga received her 40 year "coin" from AA in April, 2019, of which she was most proud; giving God all the glory for seeing her through every day. Olga's last months were spent in the Inova Loudoun Nursing and Rehab Center. She always said she received excellent care there, especially from her two favorite nurses, Georgena and Sharda, who always were so kind and loving to mom. Although Olga's health was failing, we spent many hours and days together, just talking, and singing hymns and songs by Frank Sinatra and that generation. She loved for me to read to her the "Daily Bread" and "Jesus Calling" by Sarah Young. Sweetness and kind words were offered everyone, and she was loved by many. She never lost her great sense of humor. Having had no lessons, Olga had a beautiful singing voice. She had a terrific sense of rhythm and was a fabulous dancer. The dance floor would often clear at the Officer Club dances so that she and her partner could "take the floor." She was amazing! In so many ways!! Olga leaves behind her son, Earl L. Brown (Donna) of Gaithersburg, Md., and their daughter, Stephanie Brown of Calif. She also leaves her daughter, Susan Young (Dennis), of Ashburn, Va. and their two daughters, Allison Engel and Courtney Dickersheid whom she cherished. She was blessed and so loved by her six great-grandchildren. In addition, Olga was especially close to her niece, Cathy Bartlett, whom she loved like a daughter. Her other nieces and nephews were certainly loved as well. Her "Celebration of Life" will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Oakeys South Funeral Home, 4257 Brambleton Ave., SW, Roanoke, Va. 24018. Her burial will be at Arlington Cemetery at a later, now unknown, date. Please feel free to wear colors to her service. Olga loved colors and all of God's creation. In lieu of flowers, Olga asked that donations be sent to : AA Roanoke Area Intergroup, 3451 Brandon Ave., SW Roanoke, Va. 24018 Phone: 540-343-6857
