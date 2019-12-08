WAINWRIGHT Inez Beatrice March 29, 1946 December 4, 2019 Inez Beatrice Wainwright, 73, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. She was born March 29, 1946, in Roanoke, Va., the first of six children of the late Nathaniel Sr. and Evelyn Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Eleen Levesy; and brother, Nathaniel Williams Jr. She attended Lucy Addison High School and was an Executive Secretary at Allstate for many years. Inez is survived by her children, Geneo Leon Graves and Donita (Graves) McDonald; son-in-law, Phillip N. McDonald Jr.; sisters, Diane Young, Patricia Williams, and Marilyn Williams; a host of grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and cousins. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in the Hamlar-Curtis Chapel. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to www.Hamlar-Curtis.com.

