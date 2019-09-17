WAID Douglas L. June 20, 1932 September 14, 2019 Douglas L. (Doug) Waid, 87, of Salem, Va., passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Doug was born on Monday, June 20, 1932, to the late Ben and Cecil Waid. He is predeceased by his sister, Jane Perfater and his half-brother, Luke Waid. Doug married Marie Levin on February 28, 1959, at St. Andrews Catholic Church. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with their children at Hotel Roanoke. Doug served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his honorable discharge, he began his career at Norfolk & Western Railway and worked there for 37 years in various roles of increasing responsibility. Throughout his life, Doug exhibited kindness and true compassion for others. Doug had a passion for Old-time music and enjoyed attending the Old Fiddler's Convention in Galax, Va., for 35 consecutive years. His other interests included trains and antique car shows and he recently made a trip to the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer, N.C. with his family. Loving survivors include his wife of 60 years, Marie; three children and their spouses, Theresa Williams (Robert), David Waid (Monica), Susan Beard (Richard); six grandchildren and their spouses, Vincent Waid (Meagan), Thomas Beard III, Mary Grace Beard, Steven Waid, Madison Williams, Nathan Abbatello; three great-grandchildren, Jackson Waid, twins Lilly-Ann and Adeline Waid; numerous cousins, nieces, a nephew and special friends. A funeral mass to celebrate his life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 314 Turner Rd. Salem, Va., with Fr. Ken Shuping officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Burial Park with family serving as pallbearers. Friends may visit with the family from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at the John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home, Salem, Virginia, and again on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the church where Mr. Waid will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the hour of the mass. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Roanoke Area Ministries, 824 Campbell Ave. SW Roanoke, Va. 24016; or OLPH (Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Haitian Ministry), 314 Turner Road, Salem, Va. 24153. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.
