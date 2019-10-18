WADE
Ralph David
October 15, 2019
Ralph David Wade, 67, of Lenoir, N.C. passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Caldwell UNC Health Care. He was born December 1, 1951 in Roanoke, Va. to Jacqueline Burleson and the late Leonard J. Wade. In addition to his father he is preceded in death by one son, Jason Wade; and two brothers, Paul and Ronald Wade.
Those left to cherish his memory in addition to his mother include his wife, Winter Green Wade of the home; two daughters, Abbey Best, and Sommer Graham and husband Brad all of Wilmington, N.C.; three brothers, Gary Wade and wife LeeAnn of Greensboro, N.C., Alan Wade and wife Jeanne and Greg Wade both of Roanoke, Va.; two sisters, Susan Barnhart and significant other Jim Miller of Fort Pierce, Fla., and Ginger Hinkley of Roanoke, Va.; and eight grandchildren.
No services are planned at this time.
Online condolences can be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Wade family.
