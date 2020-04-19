WADE, Patricia R. April 17, 2020 Patricia R. Wade of Roanoke, Virginia, loving wife of Donald L. Wade, passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was born and raised in Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts. Patricia and Donald became Roanoke residents in 2008. Patricia was the daughter of the late James J. and Adeline R. Tirrell; sister of Bernice J. Tirrell, James and Gale Tirrell, Helen J. Baker, Peter and Madeline Somers, Adele McCoy, Mary T. Naumes, Jane Wade and the late Richard Wade, Doris and Max Cutright, Steve and Frances Rotunno and Jane Monahan. She is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews; and 35 great-nieces and nephews. Patricia will be greatly missed by her beloved Cheryl and Bill Brenton and Jeff and Lee Cutright. Patricia would never forget a birthday and was a master chef in a large robust family. She made everyone feel at home with her hospitality and homemade dinners. Patricia showered all her family and friends with love and generosity. She was kind, loving, caring, and very stylish in her dress. Patricia loved hats and by far had the best smile in the world. She has touched all our lives in a variety of ways which has given us wonderful memories to cherish. We are all blessed to have known and loved her. The family would like to thank the nursing staff and personnel at South Roanoke Nursing Home for the personal care they provided these last few months. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, the visitation and burial service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donating to a charity of your choice. The family is grateful to Oakey's Funeral Service for all the special arrangements made during this difficult time. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.oakeys.com.
