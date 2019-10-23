WADE, Melody Marie October 16, 2019 Melody Marie Wade went to live in heaven with our Savior and Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Our precious angel lived her life to the fullest and now has everlasting life, free of any pain or disabilities. All those who knew her, loved her. The world would be a better place if others learned three lessons from Melody's example: Never hold a grudge, never judge, and always love unconditionally. She will be forever remembered and missed. Melody is survived by her mother, Louise Wade; her caregiver of 25 years, Jennifer Lester-Martin, who is a sister and an angel on earth; her brother, Mike Wade and family, and sister, Wendy Curry and family. We are comforted knowing she is with our Heavenly Father and her earthly father, Jack Wade. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation to -Special Camp at Craig Springs. Mail to: Christian Church in Virginia, 1290 Enterprise Drive, Lynchburg, Va. 24502. Indicate "Special Camp" in the memo line. A memorial service to celebrate Melody's life will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 held at Pembroke First United Methodist Church, 5908 Virginia Avenue, Pembroke, Va. 24136. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Why a detour in the transfer portal didn't derail Hendon Hooker's rise to starting job
-
Missed deadline leads to $2.3 million default judgment in Roanoke medical malpractice suit
-
Man shot by Roanoke officer has died, state police say
-
Move over, Honeycrisp: This new apple is hitting grocery stores soon, and it's a game changer
-
H.S. football: West Virginia powerhouse tops Salem for 50th straight win
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.