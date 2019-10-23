WADE, Melody Marie October 16, 2019 Melody Marie Wade went to live in heaven with our Savior and Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Our precious angel lived her life to the fullest and now has everlasting life, free of any pain or disabilities. All those who knew her, loved her. The world would be a better place if others learned three lessons from Melody's example: Never hold a grudge, never judge, and always love unconditionally. She will be forever remembered and missed. Melody is survived by her mother, Louise Wade; her caregiver of 25 years, Jennifer Lester-Martin, who is a sister and an angel on earth; her brother, Mike Wade and family, and sister, Wendy Curry and family. We are comforted knowing she is with our Heavenly Father and her earthly father, Jack Wade. The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation to -Special Camp at Craig Springs. Mail to: Christian Church in Virginia, 1290 Enterprise Drive, Lynchburg, Va. 24502. Indicate "Special Camp" in the memo line. A memorial service to celebrate Melody's life will begin at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 held at Pembroke First United Methodist Church, 5908 Virginia Avenue, Pembroke, Va. 24136. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com

