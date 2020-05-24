June 6, 1926 May 17, 2020 Katherine Lucille Trussell Wade, 93, of Roanoke, Va., passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Charles Town, West Virginia, on June 6, 1926, she was raised in Ranson, West Virginia. Lucille was predeceased by her parents, Millard C. and Emma Rissler Trussell; her husband, Harry B. Wade Jr.; a son, Christopher M. Wade; six brothers, Jack A. Trussell, William R. Trussell, Thomas F. Trussell, Millard M. Trussell, Claude R. Trussell, and Robert L. Trussell; and two sisters, Lillian Grove and Emma Lou Banikas. Lucille is survived by two daughters, Leslee W. Kenefake of Naperville, Ill., and Emily (Paul) Brown of Vinton, Va.; four grandchildren, Melissa Brown of New York, Lindsey Brown of Vinton, Va., Mary Ella (Ben) Kenefake-Sigwarth of Chicago, Ill., and Katherine M. Kenefake of Chicago, Ill.; three great-grandchildren, Hudson, Maxwell and Maeve Sigwarth, all of Chicago, Ill. Lucille came to Roanoke in 1944 where she became a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church for more than 70 years and also served as their Bookkeeper. She dearly loved her church family. Private Graveside Funeral Services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Vinton, Va., on a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 608 Campbell Ave., SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
