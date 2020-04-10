April 6, 2020 Gracie Mae Wade, 81, of Roanoke, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020. A private memorial service will be held in her honor. Friends may view her remains from 2 until 4 p.m. on Friday, April 11, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To plant a tree in memory of Gracie Wade as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

