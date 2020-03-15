WADE, Evelyn Henry Clark August 29, 1918 - March 10, 2020 Dr. Evelyn Henry Clark Wade, M.D. died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 101 years. She was born on August 29, 1918, to Malan Hale and Mollie Kingery Clark in Huntington, W.Va. She graduated from Marshal College and the Medical College of Virginia and spent many years as a psychiatrist in Richmond and the Roanoke Valley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Frank Alton Wade and her sister, Louise Clark Blanchard. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Wade, Judith Wade, and Carolyn (Steven) Wright and her son, Frank Clark (Deborah) Wade. She is also survived by grandchildren, Stephen (Amanda) Wade, Phillip (Juli-Anne) Wade, Jennifer (Eric) Durham, Blair and Whitney Wright and great-grandchildren, Seth and Beckett Wade and Jackson Durham. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church preceded by a burial service at noon in Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church Music or Youth Ministries. The family would also like to extend their special thanks to the staff at Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements by Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn WADE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.