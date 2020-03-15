WADE, Evelyn Henry Clark August 29, 1918 - March 10, 2020 Dr. Evelyn Henry Clark Wade, M.D. died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 101 years. She was born on August 29, 1918, to Malan Hale and Mollie Kingery Clark in Huntington, W.Va. She graduated from Marshal College and the Medical College of Virginia and spent many years as a psychiatrist in Richmond and the Roanoke Valley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Frank Alton Wade and her sister, Louise Clark Blanchard. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia Wade, Judith Wade, and Carolyn (Steven) Wright and her son, Frank Clark (Deborah) Wade. She is also survived by grandchildren, Stephen (Amanda) Wade, Phillip (Juli-Anne) Wade, Jennifer (Eric) Durham, Blair and Whitney Wright and great-grandchildren, Seth and Beckett Wade and Jackson Durham. A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church preceded by a burial service at noon in Evergreen Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church Music or Youth Ministries. The family would also like to extend their special thanks to the staff at Brandon Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Arrangements by Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus-related closings, cancellations and postponements
-
Roanoke County police respond to self-inflicted gunshot at Tanglewood
-
Virginia Tech, Radford University move classes online amid coronavirus pandemic
-
VHSL puts spring sports on hold
-
Transgender students using preferred bathroom in schools upsets some Radford residents
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 434-978-7294 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Football season isn't over yet and neither is Fearless Forecasters! Don't miss your chance t…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.