August 29, 1918 March 10, 2020 Dr. Evelyn Henry Clark Wade of Roanoke, Va., died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the age of 101 years. She graduated from Marshall College and the Medical College of Virginia and spent many years as a psychiatrist in Richmond and in the Roanoke Valley. Dr. Wade was born on August 29, 1918 to Malan Hale and Mollie Kingery Clark in Huntington, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Frank Alton Wade, and her sister, Louise Clark Blanchard. Dr. Wade is survived by her daughters, Patricia Wade, Judith Wade and Carolyn (Steven) Wright; her son, Frank Clark (Deborah) Wade; grandchildren, Stephen (Amanda) Wade and Phillip (Juli-Anne) Wade; and great-grandchildren, Seth and Beckett Wade and Jackson Durham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church Music or Youth Ministries. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

