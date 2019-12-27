June 30, 1929 December 24, 2019 Edna Delora "Dora" Sherer Waddell, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, age 90, of Troutville, Virginia, and formerly of Glen Wilton, Virginia, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born on June 30, 1929 in Walker County, Alabama and was a daughter of the late David Claude and Meadie Cunningham Sherer. She was a homemaker, enjoyed reading, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy, loved watching all sports, and deer hunting. She was a member of Glen Wilton Methodist Church and also attended Springwood Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Theodore Waddell Jr. in 2000; a son, Stephen Waddell; and a number of brothers, sisters, half-brothers, half-sisters, and stepbrothers and stepsisters. She is survived by children, William G. "Buddy" Waddell and wife, Patsy, of Troutville, Karen Waddell Peery and husband, Gary, of Buchanan, Donna Waddell Martin and husband, Bobby, of Fincastle, and Kathy Waddell Munsey and husband, Kenny, of Buchanan; five grandchildren, Danny Peery and wife, Denise, Jason Peery and wife, Melissa, Matthew Munsey and wife, Meghan, Kimberly Martin, and Katie Vassar and husband, Carl; 14 great-grandchildren, Hannah Peery, Dakota Peery, Brie Baldwin, Chase Peery, Blake Peery, Luke Peery, Emerson Munsey, Sawyer Munsey, Caiden Henson, Collin Henson, Hailee Vassar, Natalee Vassar, Brantlee Vassar, and baby Vassar to be born in April of 2020; a sister-in-law, Faye Sherer; two brothers-in-law, Barry Waddell and Richard Waddell; a special nephew, Gerald David Hill and wife, Ethel, of Oxford, Ala.; a number of special friends; and her granddog, "Slick". The family would like to thank the staff of Blue Ridge Cancer Center and Gentle Shepherd Hospice, with special thanks to Analeigh. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Nicely Funeral Home, Clifton Forge with the Reverend Lee Price, the Reverend Ray Sandifer, and Pastor Brian Clingenpeel officiating. Interment will follow in Locust Bottom Cemetery, Glen Wilton. Pallbearers will be Danny Peery, Jason Peery, Dakota Peery, Chase Peery, Carl Vassar, and Bobby Waddell. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at Nicely Funeral Home. The family suggests memorial tributes take the form of contributions to Glen Wilton United Methodist Church or to Springwood Baptist Church. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com.
