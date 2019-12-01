VOLSKIS, Sue B. February 21, 1940 - November 25, 2019 Virginia Sue Baber Volskis, 79, of Staunton, Va., passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at her home. Born February 21, 1940 in Winchester, she was the daughter of George William and Irma Louise (Creswell) Baber. She graduated from the University of Virginia School of Nursing in 1961. She was employed as a registered nurse by the University of Virginia Hospital for a number of years and also worked in geriatric care. She served as a Girl Scout leader and a volunteer for Red Cross and the Augusta Free Clinic. As a pastor's wife, she served along side her husband in numerous churches as a Sunday School teacher and was active in the United Methodist Women. She was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, the Rev. Wilhelm Siegfried "Zig" Volskis. Surviving are two daughters, Lydia Ann Volskis of Staunton and Susannah Ruth Volskis Francis and husband Todd of Troutville; two grandsons to whom she was affectionately known as "Meemaw," Nicholas and Samuel Francis; a sister-in-law, Astrida Bishop of Williamsburg; a nephew, Steven Bishop and his family of Hollywood, Md.; and many devoted extended family members all across the country. A private burial service will take place in Thornrose Cemetery. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 in St. John's United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. E. Thomas Murphy, Jr. and the Rev. Chuck Cole officiating. The family will receive friends in the church social hall following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John's United Methodist Church, 1716 N. Augusta St., Staunton, Va. 24401; or the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, UVA Health Foundation, PO Box 800773, Charlottesville, Va. 22908-0773. Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
