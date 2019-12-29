December 7, 1946 December 27, 2019 Lois Yvonne Vogel, of Callaway, was born on December 7, 1946, died on Friday, December 27, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020. Her family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the church. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
