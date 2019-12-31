December 7, 1946 December 27, 2019 Lois Yvonne (nee Tipton) Vogel, born on December 7, 1946, in East St. Louis, Ill., went peacefully on December 27, 2019, from her home in Callaway, Virginia, into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ, to whom she had yielded her life as a teenager and whom she served faithfully the better part of six decades. She was married to Charles by Dr. Clarence Haege in 1968 at Faith Baptist Church in Freeburg, Illinois. Her parents Earnest and Sarah Jane (nee Pullen) Tipton predeceased her. Surviving besides her husband and sons, Christopher of Roanoke, Va., and Noah (Lauren) of Pensacola, Fla., are her sister, Morganna May (Bill, deceased) of New Orleans; brother, Christopher (Melinda Lynch) Tipton of Mt. Zion, Ill.; as well as nieces, Stephanie May of New Orleans, and Carrie Tietz(Matt) of Dallas, three brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, plus grand-nieces and nephews. Lois was a 1965 graduate of Freeburg Comm. High School (FCHS). She studied Accounting at Belleville Jr. (now Area) College and Northern Virginia Community College. As a young woman she tried her skills at clerical and secretarial work, and then market research. After the Navy moved the Vogels to Washington, DC, Lois found her talents most successfully applied in keeping the books for several large businesses in the D.C. area at a time when industry was transitioning from manual to digital accounting. When not working, commuting or managing the home, Lois dabbled in fine china painting, ceramics or miniature acrylics and other crafts and enjoyed travelling and visiting family members. She faithfully served her church, including Ebenezer Baptist Callaway, for many years, especially through the children's programs. She joined The Gideons International April 5, 1994, in Fairfax, Va., and served as well in Franklin County in local, area and state assignments that included travel to nursing conventions to distribute Bibles and New Testaments. Although Lois often received awards for her professional work performance, her best work and the joy of her life was when she became able to devote her full time to providing emergency shelter care for children through Volunteer Emergency Families for Children (VEFC), and eventually Foster Care. Over a ten-year period, she and Charles provided short-term safe home environments to more than sixty children, finally adopting two of the last three children to come into her care. She was unpretentious, but always a formidable advocate for her children, pouring love into the lives of her two sons who have both grown into fine Christian young men. Her faithful witnessing for Jesus had impacts that upon arriving at her eternal home she is just now beginning to understand. All who knew her acknowledged the living testimony of her Faith. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 2536 Six Mile Post Rd., Callaway, Virginia. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, December 3, 2020, at the Church and will be followed that afternoon with Christian burial in Mountain View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, you might donate to the Church in her name or to The Gideons International for Bibles. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
