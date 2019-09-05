VINYARD JR., William Persinger March 6, 1945 - September 2, 2019 William Persinger (Billy) Vinyard Jr., 74, of Vinton, Va., died peacefully at home on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born in Roanoke on March 6, 1945 and was the son of the late William Persinger Vinyard Sr. and Sara Ernestine Myers Vinyard. Billy spent his early years on Hallihurst Avenue in Vinton, Va., where he learned the joy of speed on his Flex-Flyer. Billy attended Roland E. Cook Elementary School and William Byrd High School in Vinton until he was discovered with a bottle of wine and a pack of cigarettes at which time, he finished his education at Augusta Military Academy in Fort Defiance, Va., in 1963 with many lifelong friends. His "Glory Years" (1964 – 1969) were spent at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., where he graduated with a degree in business. Billy often said his real education came from overseeing his beloved "Dekes" fraternity house. He felt a great responsibility for its success after his parents purchased an historical property on East Roanoke Street in Blacksburg, Va., which the Dekes successfully purchased and still call home today. Billy took over his father's business, Vinton Motors, after being handed the keys with the challenge, "show me what you can do," from his dad. He went on to have a successful Ford Dealership where he enjoyed many years with his lifelong passion for "cars." Billy closed the doors in 2009 and retired but kept an office where he went most every day. His love for Vinton and the memories of his family's roots were always close to Billy's heart. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Virginia Trinkle Vinyard; and his three daughters, Daryn Taylor Vinyard Beck (Tom), Brandyn Teaford Vinyard, and Tamaryn Tabler Dawyat (Grant); and nine grandchildren. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke with L. Gerald Carter, Chaplain at The Glebe, officiating. The family will receive friends at the graveside. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.
