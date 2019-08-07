VINSON Barbara Fisher January 19, 1938 August 3, 2019 Barbara Fisher Vinson, 81, of Winchester, Virginia, died on Saturday, August 3, 2019 in a local nursing home. Mrs. Vinson was born January 19, 1938 in Roanoke, Virginia, daughter of the late James Cecil Fisher and Mary Frances Fisher. She was a high school educational teacher. She was the widow of Larry Ernest Vinson. Surviving are a son, David Vinson and his wife, Susan; and three grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Oakey's Funeral Home, Roanoke Chapel, 318 Church Ave. SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. Burial will follow in Sherwood Memorial Park, Salem, VA. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service at Oakey's Roanoke Chapel. Local arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. To send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
