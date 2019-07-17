February 21, 1943 July 12, 2019 On July 12, 2019, Jean Bowman Vines, 76, of Blacksburg, departed this life. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 21, 1943 and later relocated to Waynesboro, Virginia where she spent the rest of her childhood and teen years. Jean loved the outdoors, pets and being with her grandparents in Vesuvius, Virginia. She attended Wittenberg University and later graduated with a degree in History from Madison College. She had a passion for music and dedicated her Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings, for 30 years, to playing the organ and piano at either Northside Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg or Smyrna Presbyterian Church near Waynesboro. It was during these practices and performances, over song and laughter, that some of her deepest friendships were formed. Caring for and teaching children brought great joy to Jean and she is remembered fondly by those that attended Carousel Learning Center in Blacksburg and by the students of Waynesboro High School. She never met a stranger and was big-hearted, kind and giving to a fault. She often could be found with a book in hand or spending time with her cherished pets. She cared and fostered every species. From baby bunnies to hand-raised parrots, from possums to cats and dogs, Jean made a home for all of God's creatures. Those that could not come in the house were still cared for during her daily feeding regimen. The most loved was her yellow lab, Cabot, who rarely left her side. She was at peace outdoors and spent countless hours on the Blue Ridge Parkway driving and hiking. In summer, she enjoyed time with her family at Ocracoke, NC on the beach and offshore fishing. Jean was predeceased by her father, Richard M Peck (Allentown, Pa.); stepfather and mother, Curtis and Myrlinne Bowman (Waynesboro, Va.); and brother, Lee Bowman (Winchester, Va.). She is survived by her husband, Dick Vines (Richmond, Va.); son, Randy Vines (Woodbridge, Va.); and granddaughter, Jordan Vines (Knoxville, Tenn.). We will celebrate the life of this special friend, mother, grandmother and teacher at Northside Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. A warm thank you to her caretaking team at Heritage Hall, to Good Samaritan Hospice and to her past Guardian Nancy Brossoie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northside Presbyterian Church, 1017 Progress St NW, Blacksburg, VA 24060 or Montgomery County Animal Shelter, 480 Cinnabar Rd, Christiansburg, VA 24073. The Vines family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
