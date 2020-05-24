VILIBORGHI, Reanna Lindsey May 16, 2020 Reanna Lindsey Viliborghi, 21, of Roanoke, Virginia, was greeted with open arms on Saturday, May 16, 2020, by her beloved Papa in Heaven. He was the first man to ever hold her on earth and she will be safe in his arms until we see her again. Reanna was an accomplished artist and often wrote poetry. She enjoyed spending time on the beach, shopping for clothes or shoes and loved Halloween. Reanna was a "people person." Everyone who met her fell in love with her. She enjoyed various positions such as waitress, front desk clerk, hostess and manager. Her proudest accomplishment, however, was making a childhood wish come true by working side by side with her best friend, and mother, as a chef. Reanna's life would seem short to many but those who were touched by her understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which you lived it. Reanna leaves behind many family and friends who provided lots of love and support. She is survived by her loving mother, Christa A. Viliborghi of Roanoke, Va.; grandmother, Jan Viliborghi of Roanoke, Va.; aunt, Cheryl Cunningham (Joe) of Salem, Va.; aunt, Deborah Underwood (Greg) of Roanoke, Va.; uncle, Tom Viliborghi Jr. (Jenn) of Roanoke, Va.; aunt, Kimberly Rose (Don) of Roanoke, Va.; aunt, Rolanda Viliborghi of Roanoke, Va.; cousin, Sarah Cunningham (Rob) of Roanoke, Va.; cousin, Seth Viliborghi of Roanoke, Va.; cousin, Taylor Underwood (Shadow) of Roanoke, Va.; cousin, Emily Viliborghi (Kyle) of Roanoke, Va.; cousin, Charlotte Rose of Roanoke, Va.; and "Step-Dad," Steve Wong of Fernandina Beach, Fla. She was predeceased by her maternal grandfather; Thomas R. Viliborghi Sr. With Reanna's passing we remind others that her life is one to be celebrated. And, although we will miss her every day, our baby girl will remain forever in our hearts and will always be with us. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.
