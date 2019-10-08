October 6, 2019 Dorothy Joyce Brown Victory, 76, of Roanoke, Va., passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 53 years, Ronnie N. Victory; her parents, Carl and Edna Brown; and a sister, Ella Rose Brown Kasey. Dorothy is survived by her brother, Roger L. Brown and his wife, Susan; sister-in-law, Linda V. Creasy; several nieces and nephews; and her companion to the end, her dog, Bailey. Special thanks to great-niece, Courtney Anderson, and best friend, companion and caregiver to the end, Carla Green. Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Oakey's North Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Angels of Assisi are welcome. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com.

