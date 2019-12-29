An extraordinary lady was lifted from her earthly home by her guardian angel and taken to her heavenly home when Myrtle Gunter Viar of Salem, Va., passed away on December 27, 2019. She was born on September 5, 1920, to George and Pearl Gunter of Madison Heights, Va. (Since Deceased). Myrtle spent most of her life in Vinton, Roanoke and Salem, Va. and was a very devout member of Ridgewood Baptist Church for over 35 years. She will always be remembered with love, affection and warmth. She brought joy to everyone she met, accepting everyone for who they were. Myrtle lived a happy, healthy life but also had challenges along the way including the loss of her husband, Warren H. Viar in 1999; her son, Rennie in 2006; and daughter, Betty Woolwine in 2010, all of which she faced very courageously and knew it was the will of God. She was also predeceased by her siblings, one brother and five sisters. She has one remaining sister, Gladys Mason, Lynchburg, Va. and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her son, Kenneth Viar (Nancy) of Sarasota, Fla; her daughter-in-law, Janet Viar of Roanoke, Va.; and son-in-law, Larry Woolwine (Tamara) of Salem, Va. Grandchildren include Michael Viar of Raleigh, N.C., David Viar (Carrie) of Phoenix, Ariz., Brian Viar of Roanoke, Va., K. Scott Viar, Dunedin, Fla., Mark Viar (Julie) Kamas, Utah, Mathew Woolwine, Salem, Va., and Jason Woolwine, Hickory, N.C. She also leaves behind ten great grandchildren. We know she is safely in the arms of her Lord and her loved ones. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, from 12 until 1:45 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home. Graveside services with the Rev. Roy Kanode officiating will follow at 2 p.m. at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens where she will be interred beside her beloved husband. The family wishes to thank all of her friends, neighbors and the caregivers at the Richfield Community for all their acts of love, care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ridgewood Baptist Church, 703 Hemlock Rd. NW, Roanoke, VA 24017.
VIAR, Myrtle Gunter
