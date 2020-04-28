July 12, 1930 April 26, 2020 James Leslie "Jake" Viar, 89, of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1930 in Roanoke, son of the late Claude and Ruth Funk Viar. Jake graduated from Jefferson High School then proudly served his country in the United States Navy. In 1952 he joined the City of Roanoke Police Department. In 1998 Jake assumed the role of Interim Police Chief when Chief David Hooper died. He retired in 1998 and then devoted his time to his church, Ninth Street Church of the Brethren, and his grandchildren. Jake is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Sue, three sons, David Viar (Tammy), Kerry Viar (Bonny), and Matt Viar (Candi); five grandchildren, Nick Viar (Katie), Cori DiGiovanni (Nick), Mindy Tutor (Cody), Josie Viar and Jenna Viar; eight great-grandchildren; special cousin, Kenneth Arthur; and numerous other family members and friends. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Ninth Street Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

