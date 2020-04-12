April 8, 2020 Yvonne Via, 78, of Roanoke, passed away on April 8, 2020. A private service will be held to honor her life. Friends may view the remains on Monday, April 13, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Serenity. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

