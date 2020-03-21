March 16, 2020 Peter Via, 93, of Hollins, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Serenity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

