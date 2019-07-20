June 7, 1939 July 18, 2019 Early on Thursday morning, July 18, 2019, Harold Edward Vest of Copper Hill, Va., was swept into the arms of Jesus to live in Heaven where he is no longer in pain. He was born in Check, Va. to Thomas and Gaye Vest on June 7, 1939. He was a 1957 graduate of Check High School. After high school he embarked on a career of professional bus driver, first for Lynchburg Transit, then for Trailways in 1964. When Trailways was bought by Greyhound he continued to drive until retiring in 2010. He was a proud member of the "Million Mile" list of drivers having driven without an accident. He was a loyal and dedicated employee, who cherished his fellow bus drivers and all the many people he met during his almost 50 years of service. Loving family left to miss him and cherish the wonderful memories made are his wife of almost 61 years, Carol Peters Vest; daughters, Donna Yeatts (Danny) and Sue Waldron (Jon); sisters, Mary Katherine Reish (Ed) and Brenda Lambert (David); grandsons, Gary Yeatts, and John Weeks (Ashlee); great-grandsons, Peyton and Grayson Weeks; nieces, Kim and Jessica; and nephews, Merlin and Chris. He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Rita Gail Minnix. He loved his farm and enjoyed getting up hay on a warm, sunny day, driving his John Deere tractor and tending to his beef cattle. After he retired, he became the official chauffer for his "Girls" on their shopping and flea market escapades. The visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Copper Hill Church of the Brethren with Pastor Dan Johnson officiating. Mr. Vest will be laid to rest in Stonewall Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Copper Hill Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com. If love could have saved you, you would still be here with us. Until we meet on the other side, we will hold your memory close in our hearts.
