August 19, 1934 November 10, 2019 Lee Howard Vaught, 85, of Roanoke, Va., died on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born in Gauley Bridge, W.Va., on August 19, 1934, son of the late Hobert Leon Vaught and Lucy Marmett Beal Vaught. Lee was also preceded in death by his sister, Rosanna Vaught Galoynia; and his first wife of 45 years, Joanne Aquino Vaught. He served in the United States Air Force. Lee worked for Appalachian Power Company retiring in 1995. He was very active in his church, Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church where he served on the hospitality committee. Lee also volunteered at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in the Cardiac Unit and at Lewis Gale Medical Center with the Mended Hearts Program. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Josephine Vitale Pfountz Vaught; and brother and sister-in-law, Larry Allen and Peggy Vaught. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at Oakey's South Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Nazareth Catholic Church with the Rev. James O'Reilly officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.
