December 25, 1938 - January 29, 2020 Charlotte Wells Vaughn, of Christiansburg, formerly of Blacksburg and Grundy, Va., departed her earthly home and entered the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday afternoon, January 29, 2020. She was born on December 25, 1938, to the late Herman and Verna Wells. Charlotte is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles Vaughn; two sons, Stephen Vaughn (Wendy) and Michael Vaughn (Debbie); grandchildren, Taylor Vaughn, Morgan Vaughn, Preston Vaughn, and Carley Vaughn; sister, Gerri Saxton; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was a full-time homemaker who loved taking care of her family, crafting, reading, and painting landscapes. Charlotte was an active member of Alleghany Church of Christ of 53 years. In addition to the many service projects she did, Charlotte loved singing in the church choir and took great joy in teaching the younger children in Sunday school and the VBS programs. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the McCoy Funeral Home Chapel. The family will gather for visitation from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service at McCoy Funeral Home, 150 Country Club Dr. SW, Blacksburg. Interment will be private. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank special caregiver, Cinda McCoy and Good Samaritan Hospice, Christiansburg for the excellent, loving care they provided Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Alleghany Church of Christ, 2095 N. Franklin Street, Christiansburg, VA 24073, or Mountain Mission School, 1760 Edgewater Drive, Grundy, VA 24614.
