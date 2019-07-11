VAUGHN Ann Louise July 9, 2019 Ann Louise Vaughn, 59, of Radford, Va., peacefully passed away on July 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Dennis Linkous; brother, Donald Linkous; and stepfather, Bud Shepherd. Ann is survived by her mother, Shirley Shepherd; fiancée, Curtis Young; son, Derek Vaughn (Deonna Thompson); daughter, Ashley Lytton (Keith Lytton); grandchildren, Caleb, Zach, Jace, Jordan, Jayden, Taylor and Tori; sister, Sharon Sheppard (Alvin Sheppard, II) and Penny Smith (Jeremy Smith); sister-in-law, Krista Linkous; Curtis' children, Kim Bernard (Bo Bernard) and Jeff Young (April); and nieces and nephews, Kelly, James, Megan, Melieta, Samuel, Christopher, Brandon, Areil and Amber. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at Horne Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Dallas Vines and Mike Magnani officiating. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

