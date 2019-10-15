VANNESS Alease Rebecca Agnor April 24, 1935 October 13, 2019 Alease Rebecca Agnor VanNess, 84, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 24, 1935, in Buena Vista, she was the eldest child of the late William D. Agnor and Stella Edwards Agnor. She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Buena Vista and attended Victory Baptist Church also. She was preceded in death by her husband, Crawford VanNess; sister, Hilda Agnor Coffey; and brother, Lester. Surviving are her daughters, Brenda V. Chaplin and husband, Clinty and Diane V. Montgomery and husband, Greg Sr.; seven beloved grandchildren; seven beloved great grandchildren; and three brothers, Elmer Agnor, Raymond Agnor, and Larry Agnor, Sr. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Dean Staton and Elder David Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Bolling, Grose and Lotts Funeral Home. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
A Florida inmate's secretly recorded film shows the gruesome reality of life in prison
-
Roanoke traffic dispute turned into a parking lot gunfight. Now it involves a federal drug probe.
-
Appeals court orders stay of Mountain Valley Pipeline permit
-
‘Not a single play or single drive’: Tech offensive coordinator Brad Cornelsen on QB change
-
Lucy Addison Middle School principal leaves job
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Vote daily for the best businesses, restaurants, organizations and more in the 2020 Best of …
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.