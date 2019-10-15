VANNESS Alease Rebecca Agnor April 24, 1935 October 13, 2019 Alease Rebecca Agnor VanNess, 84, of Buena Vista, Va., passed away, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 24, 1935, in Buena Vista, she was the eldest child of the late William D. Agnor and Stella Edwards Agnor. She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Buena Vista and attended Victory Baptist Church also. She was preceded in death by her husband, Crawford VanNess; sister, Hilda Agnor Coffey; and brother, Lester. Surviving are her daughters, Brenda V. Chaplin and husband, Clinty and Diane V. Montgomery and husband, Greg Sr.; seven beloved grandchildren; seven beloved great grandchildren; and three brothers, Elmer Agnor, Raymond Agnor, and Larry Agnor, Sr. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Bolling, Grose & Lotts Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Dean Staton and Elder David Hall officiating. Burial will follow at Rockbridge Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Bolling, Grose and Lotts Funeral Home. Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, Va.

Tags

Locations

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.