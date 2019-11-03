November 2, 2019 Nancy Carol Vann of Vinton, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joshua and Nannie Osborne Cox and her husband, Walter L. Vann in 2001. Carol was born and raised in Independence, Va., and spent most of her adult life in Hardy, Va. She was a 1954 graduate of Lewis Gale Hospital School of Nursing. During her early career she worked at Sparta, Galax and Marion Hospitals and then Lewis Gale Hospital in Roanoke until it closed. She then worked at Community Hospital until her retirement in 1997. She was a dedicated member of Thrasher United Methodist Church for many years. She loved her church and was a member of the UMW Circle Six and Pedigo Class. Carol enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking and was famously known in her family for her homemade Red Velvet Cakes. She enjoyed camping and beach trips for many years. Carol loved and cherished her family and was affectionately called "Mamaw" by her grandchildren. She is survived by son, Barry and Kathy Vann; daughter, Kim and Jerry Gray; grandsons, Jason and Danielle Gray, Charlie Gray (Tori), Josh Vann; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jamie and Martha Cox; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Sue Vann, Gene Vann, Kathy and Garry Martin and Carolyn Barefoot. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor B. Failes officiating. Interment will be private. Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made to Thrasher United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com
Tags
Locations
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
7-year-old girl dressed as bumblebee shot while trick-or-treating in Chicago
-
WOYM: Mount Airy's favorite son valued his privacy outside Manteo
-
Virginia Tech defensive tackle Norell Pollard charged with possession of marijuana
-
Weather delays, closings and cancellations
-
Virginia Tech getting Quincy Patterson more practice reps following standout relief performance
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice, you may contact us by calling 540-981-3205 or 1-800-346-1234 ext. 205 or emailing obituary@roanoke.com or inmemory@roanoke.com
Obituaries in the news
Flowers
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Contests & Events
Register today to make your weekly picks and win great prizes! Invite your friends to compet…
Compete with our very own Robert Anderson and the community to see who can make the top spot…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.