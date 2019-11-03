November 2, 2019 Nancy Carol Vann of Vinton, Va., passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, peacefully in her sleep. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joshua and Nannie Osborne Cox and her husband, Walter L. Vann in 2001. Carol was born and raised in Independence, Va., and spent most of her adult life in Hardy, Va. She was a 1954 graduate of Lewis Gale Hospital School of Nursing. During her early career she worked at Sparta, Galax and Marion Hospitals and then Lewis Gale Hospital in Roanoke until it closed. She then worked at Community Hospital until her retirement in 1997. She was a dedicated member of Thrasher United Methodist Church for many years. She loved her church and was a member of the UMW Circle Six and Pedigo Class. Carol enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking and was famously known in her family for her homemade Red Velvet Cakes. She enjoyed camping and beach trips for many years. Carol loved and cherished her family and was affectionately called "Mamaw" by her grandchildren. She is survived by son, Barry and Kathy Vann; daughter, Kim and Jerry Gray; grandsons, Jason and Danielle Gray, Charlie Gray (Tori), Josh Vann; and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Jamie and Martha Cox; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Sue Vann, Gene Vann, Kathy and Garry Martin and Carolyn Barefoot. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel with Pastor B. Failes officiating. Interment will be private. Flowers are appreciated or donations can be made to Thrasher United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.oakeys.com

