VANHOY William Lemore September 24, 2019 William Lemore VanHoy, 76, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. A Memorial Service celebrating William's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at Community Advent Christian Church 4512 Old Mtn Rd NE, Roanoke. Family will receive friends one-hour prior. Mr. VanHoy is entrusted to

