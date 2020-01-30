Vandike Margretha Ann August 29, 1943 January 23, 2020 Margretha Ann "Greth" Vandike, 76, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Memorial services to honor mom's life will be conducted on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Salem Church of Christ, 401 W Main St, Salem, Va. A period of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church on Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.
